Earth Day is coming up we are looking for your scrap metal.

CKTB is partnering with AIM Recycling for a scrap metal drive this coming Monday.



You can drop off things such as old appliances, motors, cast iron and steel in the parking lot at 12 Yates Street between 6 a.m. and 5 p.m.



Click HERE for a full list of items being collected.



The funds raised will benefit the Niagara Peninsula Conservation Foundation.