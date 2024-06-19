Niagara Police say they found drugs, cash and a loaded gun while searching a home in St. Catharines.



Police say they were investigating the sale of illegal drugs in the Region, which led them to search a home and vehicle in the area of Glenridge Avenue and Glen Morris Drive yesterday.



Detectives say they seized a significant quantity of drugs including cocaine, hydromorphone, and fentanyl and over $92,000 in cash.



A loaded 45 caliber semi-automatic handgun and brass knuckles were also discovered.



20-year-old Mohamed Mojahid of St. Catharines was arrested and charged with Careless Storage of a Firearm, resist arrest and a number of drug charges.



A bail hearing will be held later today.



Anyone who may have more information is asked to contact detectives by calling 905-688-4111, option 3, extension 1002200.



Members of the public who wish to provide information anonymously can contact Crime Stoppers of Niagara online or by calling 1-800-222-8477.

