The District School Board of Niagara says they are pleased with the results of the recently released Education, Quality and Accountability Office assessments.

Grade 3 students with the DSBN were well above the provincial average with 88 percent at or above the provincial standard in reading.



81 percent were also at or above the standard in writing and math.



In Grade 6 it jumped to 92 percent in reading and writing, while 68 percent were at or above the standard in math.



Grade 9 math fell to 58 percent at or above the standard.



That is still a little better than the provincial average of 54 percent.



In a release, Kelly Pisek, Director of Education, says “We are so impressed with the collective effort of students and staff who participated in EQAO last Spring. The data we receive from EQAO and OSSLT provides additional insight into strengths but also what students need, in both literacy and mathematics. Even with strong results, there is always work to be done. We will look closely at the data over the upcoming months to support specific schools and individual students who require differentiated support to ensure all students and staff have access to the resources they need to achieve their very best.”

Each year the EQAO conducts an assessment for Grades 3 and 6 students in reading, writing and math, while Grade 9 students demonstrate their understanding of math.

To see the complete results visit https://www.eqao.com/results/?orgType=B&mident=66150&yearnum=2024

