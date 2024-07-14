An educational assistant at St. Mary's Catholic School in Welland has been charged with the sexual assault of a 14-year-old boy.

Niagara Regional Police say the 48-year-old EA was in a three month long relationship with the victim, who is a former student.

Tracy Coleman of Port Colborne was arrested and charged with sexual assault and sexual interference.

Police have reason to believe there may be more victims, and are asking anyone with information to reach out.

If anyone has any information please contact detectives at 905-688-4111, option 3, ext. 1005100.

Members of the public who wish to provide information anonymously are encouraged to contact Crime Stoppers of Niagara online or by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).