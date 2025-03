Niagara Regional Police are investigating an early morning break and enter at a jewelry store in Niagara Falls.

Few detailsĀ are known at this point but police got the call at 5:35 this morning.

Investigators say an unknown number of suspects broke into Roberts Jewellery at 4416 Queen Street.

The suspects made off with an undisclosed amount of jewellery.

Detectives are looking for anyone with information to come forward and contact them at 905-688-4111, dial option 3, ext. 1009901.