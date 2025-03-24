A man has died after an early morning shooting in St. Catharines.

Niagara Regional Police say they got a call around 3:40 a.m today for gunshots in the area of Carlton Street and Athlone Place.

Police arrived and found a man inside a vehicle with gunshot wounds.

He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The Homicide unit is now investigating.

NRP say there will be road closures in the area and a heavy police presence for the day..

At this point there have been no arrest or suspect description.

Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives with the Niagara Regional Police Service at 905-688-4111, option 3, ext. 1009134.