Some EarlyON services in Niagara Falls and Niagara-on-the-Lake will be relocating.

Three EarlyON Centres at Mary Ward Catholic Elementary School, St. Michael Catholic Elementary School, and the MacBain Community Centre will be winding down operations in August.

These services are moving to new locations under a new service provider this fall.

Access to EarlyON programming will continue while the move is made to a new provider.

There should be no disruption in services for families through the change.

All other EarlyON locations throughout the region are operating as normal.