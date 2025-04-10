Easter fun is coming to Port Colborne on Saturday, April 19th.

The festivities will begin when the Easter Bunny hops aboard a tugboat on the Welland Canal for the annual Tugboat Bunny event.

All are invited to celebrate the Easter Bunny’s arrival at 9am on West Street near the Pilot House.

Activities will continue as the fluffy guest of honour bounces over to the Vale Health & Wellness Centre on Elizabeth Street, where the children's egg hunt kicks off at 10am.

Residents are asked to bring their own baskets.

More activites will include egg decorating, face painting, colouring, bouncy castles, and even Mad Science.

A full list of Easter activities can be found on portcolborne.ca/easter