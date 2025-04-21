One driver has been arrested and six others were issued roadside suspensions during an Easter weekend R.I.D.E in Welland.

Throughout Saturday night, Niagara officers stopped around 200 vehicles and asked drivers if they had consumed any alcohol or drugs that evening.

24 drivers were required to provide a breath sample.

One driver provided a sample that resulted in a “fail” and was arrested.

Six other drivers resulted in "alerts" and had their licences suspended for three days.

In addition to the roadside suspensions, police charged three drivers with operating a motor vehicle with no insurance.

Impaired driving remains the leading criminal cause of death in Canada.