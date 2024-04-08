Eclipse viewers in Niagara are crossing their fingers for the sky to clear this afternoon.

Niagara is in the path of totality, meaning the moon will move in front of the sun for over 3 minutes.

The eclipse will began at 2 p.m. and end around 4 p.m., but from 3:18 - 3:21 p.m. the sky will go entirely dark, dropping the air temperature by about 10 degrees.

Scott Sutherland with the Weather Network says unfortunately, Niagara is overcast for much of today, but there could potentially be some brief breaks in the cloud, as totality approaches.

He says the moon's shadow may help clear some of the cirrus cloud right at totality, but low clouds would still be a concern.

Officials say it is still incredible to experience a cloudy eclipse, with a dramatic change in the temperature when daylight darkens to night and it becomes still as wildlife, such as birds become quiet, changing to their nighttime behavior.

Sutherland says the best viewing in the Ontario area is west of a line from Kitchener to Port Dover and east of Kingston.