The Director of Education has released a response after an educator in the Niagara Catholic District School Board was charged with the sexual assault of a 14-year-old boy.

Full statement from Director of Education Camillo Cipriano:



The Niagara Catholic District School Board received information at 9:30 p.m. Saturday evening (July 13) from Niagara Regional Police about the arrest of a staff member at St. Mary Catholic Elementary School earlier in the day.



The arrest was shocking, and the nature of the charges are deeply troubling.



The staff member is being placed on administrative leave.



St. Mary Catholic Elementary School and Niagara Catholic will fully cooperate with the police throughout their investigation.



Niagara Catholic will follow its established policies and processes to address the matter internally.



As a community of faith, we pray for everyone affected by this situation.



The principal at St. Mary Catholic Elementary School reached out to his staff, parents, and guardians early Sunday morning. This message included how to access support for those who need it.



As this is an ongoing investigation, we can add no further comment.

