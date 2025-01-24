An educational assistant with the Niagara Catholic Board has been arrested for assault.

Police say the incident happened December 17th, 2024, during a disturbance in a classroom at St. Alfred School on Vine Street in St. Catharines.

Police say the victim, who is under 9 years old, was physically removed from the classroom by two educational assistants to another room in the school.

Once there, it's alleged one of the educational assistants physically assaulted the child with a blanket.

The child was not physically injured.

Earlier today, 28-year-old Adam Martynek of St. Catharines was arrested and charged with Assault and Assault with a Weapon.

A bail hearing will be held today.

The Niagara Catholic Board says the staff member was placed on leave when an internal investigation was launched.

Officials say they are troubled by the nature of these charges, and will continue to cooperate with police in the investigation.

"As a Catholic community, we pray for everyone affected by this situation."