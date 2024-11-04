Efforts are underway to help preserve Niagara's population of Brook Trout.

The Niagara Peninsula Conservation Authority, and the Niagara Chapter of Trout Unlimited Canada, have completed the 12 Mile Creek Restoration Project in Pelham to protect the coldwater fish.

The project focused on fixing a severely eroded section of the creek near Highway 20 and Rice Road by slowing water flow and stabilizing the area with newly planted trees.

Brook Trout can only be found in Niagara in the 12 Mile Creek, as it is the Region's only cold watercourse system.

Officials say the fish lay eggs in the cold clean water, and muddy waterflow can suffocate them.

"The newly restored sections of 12 Mile Creek will now serve as vital breeding grounds for aquatic species, while improved riparian buffers will help filter pollutants, maintain cooler water temperatures, and support the surrounding wildlife. Native trees and shrubs planted along the banks will also prevent future erosion, fostering a more sustainable landscape."

“NPCA is proud to lead initiatives like the 12 Mile Creek restoration, and we look forward to continuing our role as key partners in supporting sustainable environmental projects across the Niagara Peninsula watershed. With unique expertise, our goal is to be a reliable partner and resource for future initiatives that safeguard the health of the watershed.” Leilani Lee-Yates, CAO & Secretary-Treasurer, NPCA