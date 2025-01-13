Eight new speed cameras are being activated in Niagara tomorrow in Community Safety Zones.

Two will start capturing images of speeding vehicles in St. Catharines on Lakeshore Road between Bradmon Drive and Read Road, and also one on Louth Street between Rykert Street and Pelham Road.

Two cameras are also going live in Niagara Falls on McLeod Road between Oakwood Drive and Drummond Road, and Montrose Road between Watson Street and Lundy's Lane.

In Welland, the camera on Prince Charles Drive North between Lacy Avenue and First Avenue will be activated.

In Port Colborne speeders will be targeted on Killaly Street West between West Side Road and King Street

Grimsby's camera is on Main Street East between Lawrence Avenue and Durham Road, while West Lincoln's camera is on Station Street between Spring Creek Road and West Street.

The Automated Speed Enforcement program is focused on reducing serious crashes and deaths on Niagara's roads.

Regional officials say since the cameras were put into use, average driving speed has dropped by 13 per cent, and speeding violations per hour dropped by 67 per cent.

The cameras are rotated to new locations every few months and have been the target of vandals since they were launched.