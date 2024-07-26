A number of events will be held in Niagara this weekend to mark Emancipation Day.



The day recognizes Aug, 1, 1834, the day when Canada abolished slavery.



It also commemorates the bravery of freedom seekers who escaped slavery in the United States, travelling the Underground Railroad in search of freedom and refuge in Canada.



The Salem Chapel BME Church will be open to the public tomorrow, Saturday, July 27th from 11-3 for self-guided tours, while Rochelle Bush will host a tour at noon.



This Sunday, a celebration will be held at Lakeside Park in Port Dalhousie with vendors, music, games and food.



A flag raising will be held on Thursday, August 1st, along with a special movie screening of 'Soul' at the Performing Arts Centre at dusk.

For more information, click here.