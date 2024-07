Workers at Rankin Construction have ratified a new three-year contract.

The 150 employees are represented by the Construction Workers Union, CLAC Local 6.



The union says the new deal ensures a total package increase of between 17 and 19 percent.



Those increases include wage increases and improvements in benefits and tool allowance.



Rankin Construction works on many major projects in the region including roads, bridges, sewer and watermain, marine, and more.