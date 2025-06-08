Get ready to enjoy a sports-filled summer at Seymour-Hannah Sports and Entertainment Centre.

The City of St. Catharines is launching "Rec at the Rink".

Activities will include pickleball, roller / inline skating, ball hockey, box soccer, cornhole and lacrosse skills and drills.

Families, adults, and youth alike can enjoy the programming from June 9th until mid-august.

Reservations are highly recommended, and can be made in advance by visiting stcatharines.ca/ActiveSTC to guarantee your spot.

Reservations open Fridays at 8am for activities taking place the following week.

All activities are in two-hour time blocks.