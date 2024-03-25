An event will be held tomorrow in Niagara-on-the-Lake focusing on the benefits of nature and our mental health.

The Niagara Horticultural Society is hosting the event featuring special guest, Adam Bienenstock, who will deliver a keynote address on the power of Connection to Nature.

Bienenstock has delivered speeches, on the subject of children and their connection to nature, how to create a healthy gut biome, pedagogy, regeneration and more.

The event will be held Tuesday, March 26th, 6:30-8:30pm at the Niagara-on-the-Lake Community Centre.

Bienenstock is the founder of Bienenstock Natural Playgrounds.