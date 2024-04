The Niagara Falls Illumination Board is hosting a special illumination display tonight.

The Canadian Horseshoe and American Falls will be the backdrop of a specially designed illumination show in celebration of the total solar eclipse.

Running at 8:00, 8:30, 9:00 and 9:30 p.m., a special solar eclipse-themed light show will grace the iconic falls.



Concerts are also running in Queen Victoria Park until 10 p.m. tonight, as eclipse events wrap up with 10 p.m. fireworks.