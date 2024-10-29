Niagara Regional Police are investigating an explosion outside a school in Grimsby.



It happened outside Central French Immersion, which operates at the former Grimsby Secondary High School on Boulton Ave.

Police say the explosion occurred outside of the building, near a garbage bin.

One woman suffered minor injuries.



Out of an abundance of caution, the school was in a “Lock and Learn” status.



Students are now being moved to a nearby location for end of day dismissal.

The St. Andrews Anglican Church Daycare has also been evacuated with staff and children moving to a nearby location.

St. Andrews Ave. is closed for the investigation.

You are being asked to use alternate routes and avoid the area.