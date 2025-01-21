Niagara is under an Extreme Cold Warning with temperatures expected to feel like -30 overnight.

Environment Canada says an Arctic airmass will bring bitterly cold wind chills to the area tonight.

Officials say extreme cold puts everyone at risk, and you should watch for frostbite.

You're being asked to dress warmly, by layering, and the outer layer should be wind resistant.

Frostbite can develop within minutes on exposed skin, especially with wind chill.

Officials also say if it’s too cold for you to stay outside, it’s too cold for your pet to stay outside.

Things start to warm up tomorrow, and by the weekend the high will be -2.

If you, or someone you know, needs help getting out of the cold, the Niagara Region offers these services.