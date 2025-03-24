An eye doctor, who lives in Niagara Falls, has won the lottery.

Arthur Atkinson matched the last six of seven ENCORE numbers in exact order in the January 4th, 2025 ONTARIO 49 draw to win $100,000.

The optometrist has been playing the lottery with OLG for 20 years.

The father of four and grandfather of four says he will help those in need and family members, and get to some home renos.

“A few days after I’d bought my tickets, I went back to the store to check them,” he recalled. “When I realized I’d won big, I must have said ‘wow’ 50 times! I was just so grateful. This prize is truly a blessing.”

“Winning is a dream come true,” Arthur beamed. “I’ve had a feeling for many years that I would win, and my time has finally come. It’s amazing!”

The winning ticket was purchased at Avondale on Montrose Road in Niagara Falls.