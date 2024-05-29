Niagara Regional Police are warning the public about Facebook Marketplace scams.



Police say the crimes, which involve fake sellers posting items and asking for e-transfer deposits, are on the rise in the Region.

Police say once the scammers receive the e-transfer deposit, the sellers' account goes down, and communication is cut off.

Detectives with the Niagara Regional Police Service are offering some tips to keep yourself safe:

• Do not send an e-transfer prior to getting the items

• Locate and verify the sellers contact information (address, phone number, email) before you buy.



• Look for customer reviews and ratings from third-party sources.



• Pick-up items and provide the payment in person, whenever possible.



• Review all email information to make sure they are coming from a legitimate source.



• Never transfer funds in order to receive a payment for an item you're selling.



• Do an online search to see if anyone has already reported the fraudulent buyer or seller.



If you suspect you have been a victim of a scam, call the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre's online reporting system at 1-888-495-8501.



Anyone with information is asked to contact the Niagara Regional Police Service at 905-688-4111 option 3 ext. 1002200.

