FACS Niagara's annual gala raised over $120,000 for children and youth in Niagara.

The FACS Foundation’s 26th annual gala, the Hollywood Soiree, raised money to fund programs supporting youth preparing to make the transition into adulthood and independent living.

“The gala is always a special night,” said Anna Bozza, FACS Niagara CEO. “It’s made even more special by the contributions of our youth who showcase their talents, strength, and resilience.”

“This was the most successful gala event in the Foundation’s history,” said Rhianon Burkholder, FACS Foundation Board Chair. “The funds raised will help improve the lives and wellbeing of children and youth served by FACS. We are grateful to our sponsors and donors for their continued support of this important work.”

The Dritsacos family made the evening’s single largest donation of $25,000, while Canadian Tire Welland donated $15,000 to support four youth for a year.

The gala event was held at John Michael’s Banquet and Events Centre in Thorold on Friday, April 25.