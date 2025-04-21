The cousin of an international college student killed by a stray bullet in Hamilton last week says the family is devastated by the tragic loss.

Balraj Singh says Harsimrat Randhawa's parents cannot eat or sleep after receiving the news of their only daughter's death.

Hamilton police say Randhawa, a 21-year-old Mohawk College student from India, was an innocent bystander killed when the occupants of one vehicle shot at another while she was waiting at a bus stop Thursday evening.

Singh says Randhawa came to Canada two years ago in search of a better life, and she wanted to open her own physiotherapy clinic after graduating from college.

He says his cousin was a very kind person who was ``brilliant'' in her studies.

Chintan Darji, a Mohawk College graduate who organized a vigil at the location where Randhawa was shot, said he was ``heartbroken'' by her death.

Police say the investigation continues and they are asking anyone with information about the shooting to come forward.

Through collected video, investigators have determined that the passenger of a black Mercedes SUV fired at the occupants of a white sedan.

Shortly after the shooting, the white sedan fled northbound on Upper James and the Mercedes travelled westbound on South Bend.

Shots also entered the rear window of a residence on Allenby Avenue where the occupants were watching television a few feet away.

Fortunately, no one was injured in the home.

Investigators are asking anyone with dashcam or security camera footage between 7:15 p.m. and 7:45 p.m. near Upper James and South Bend to contact Sergeant Alex Buck at 905-546-4123. If you know something that can help further the investigation, please contact police.

To provide information anonymously, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit your anonymous tips online at www.crimestoppers.com.