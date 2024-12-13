A family has a new home in Port Colborne thanks to Habitat for Humanity Niagara.

Mo and her two daughters moving in to the fifth Habitat home in Port Colborne.

The family has dealt with housing instability for years due to poor living conditions, including pest infestations and unsafe electrical and plumbing issues

The home was the third Women Build project for habitat where over 100 women helped construct the house.

Mo and her children completed the Habitat homeownership program by completing 500 volunteer hours and purchased the home with a mortgage tied to their income.

Habitat Niagara CEO Mark Carl says, "The importance of having a stable home cannot be overstated. It provides the foundation for well-being, security and the opportunity to build a better future. Now, Mo and her family will finally experience the stability of living in a safe, comfortable and affordable home."