Two people are facing charges after a missing Indigenous man was found dead in a St. Catharines rental home, known for its drug issues.

A 34-year-old man and 33-year-old woman were arrested earlier today after the body of 32-year-old Jonathon Cronkwright was found on Saturday March 9th, after he was reported missing earlier in the week.



The couple arrested is believed to have been living in the upper-level of 23 Raymond St. were a search party, made up of friends and family,demanded to be let inside to look for Cronkwright, who had struggled with addiction in the past.



Cronkwright's family and friends have organized two large-scale marches saying police should have searched the home, and they told officers he was inside the whole time.



Niagara Regional Police say they did not search the home because they did not believe a criminal offence had taken place, and they wouldn't have been able to receive a search warrant.



Police arrested 34-year-old Michael Patterson of no-fixed-address, and 33-year-old Samantha Embert, also of no-fixed-address, with neglect and indignity to a dead body.

Patterson and Embert are both being held in custody pending a bail hearing on Monday April 8, 2024, at the Robert S.K. Welch Courthouse in the City of St. Catharines.



"Investigators recognize the difficult time and circumstances endured by the family and friends of Jonathan and appreciate their cooperation with the investigation. Foul play is not suspected in Jonathan's death."

Cronkwright's common-law wife, Brandi Johnson, says news of the arrests are bittersweet. She is happy police pushed the case forward, but yet upset that what the two suspects were charged with, is the same issue police could have used to search the property and take the two into custody sooner.

She believes the police force is only taking action because they are aware of the family's search for justice, including the Niagara Region Native Centre's call for an investigation into how police handled the case.

Johnson says there was too much blood where Cronkwright's body was found to not be foul play.

She said the home wasn't properly contained to do an investigation, and officers didn't collect vital evidence that others found in a trash bin outside the home.

Niagara Police say they do believe additional people may have information in relation to the events leading up to and following Cronkwright's death.

"Investigators continue to encourage those persons to contact the investigating officers by calling 905-688-4111, option 3, extension 1004233. Members of the public who wish to provide information anonymously can contact Crime Stoppers of Niagara online or by calling 1-800-222-8477. Crime Stoppers offers cash rewards to persons who contact the program with information which leads to an arrest."