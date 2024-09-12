The fundraising campaign to honour RUSH drummer Neil Peart has begun.

The campaign aims to raise $1 million, and will fund the installation of a memorial alongside the Neil Peart Pavilion at Lakeside Park.

Fans and community members gathered at Lakeside Park earlier today to kick it all off.

The Neil Peart Commemorative Task Force has been the driving force of this campaign.

An online render of what the art installation will look like can be viewed at stcatharines.ca/PeartDesign.

Fans can donate any amount at stcatharines.ca/NeilPeart.

And sponsorship opportunities are also available with full details available at stcatharines.ca/NeilPeartSponsorship.

Tax receipts will be issued automatically for donations of $20 or more.