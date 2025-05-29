It will be easier to pay for transit across Niagara this summer.

Niagara Transit is preparing to launch their 'One Fare, Anywhere' initiative on July 1st.

The program means that it will cost riders one fare no matter where they get on and off transit in the region.

Currently, it costs $3 a ride but it increases to $6 if you transfer between services in different cities.

The new program means a single ride, even between municipalities, is going to cost $3.50.

There is no increase if you make any transfers.

Children under 12 will continue to ride for free.

They are also launching a 'Transit Benefit Pass' for individuals and families on Ontario Works and Disability.

Applications for the benefit pass will open June 16.