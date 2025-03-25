As Canadians head to the polls in about a month, some Niagara residents will be voting in a different riding after some boundary changes.

Voters in the former ridings of Niagara Falls and Niagara Centre will now be voting for candidates in the ridings of 'Niagara Falls-Niagara-on-the-Lake' and 'Niagara South'.

The ridings of Niagara West and St. Catharines remain untouched.

Niagara Falls-Niagara-on-the-Lake includes much of what used to be called Niagara Falls, but no longer contains Fort Erie, which is now part of Niagara South.

Niagara South contains most of what used to be called Niagara Centre.

610 CKTB is your home for election coverage.

Niagara Votes - 2025 Federal Election gets underway next week with candidate profiles.