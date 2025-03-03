The federal NDP has named its federal candidate for St. Catharines.

Karen Orlandi will be on the ballot for the next federal election.

The Reverend at Silver Spire Church says she has seen the need for change every day working the the downtown area.

"We see a lot of things around homelessness, around addiction, poverty, mental health, or lack thereof, and you can't work there for that length of time, without realizing you need to change the policies that are keeping people in the place they are."

Orlandi thanked party members in a post:

"Thank you to everyone who came out to the Federal NDP riding association and showing that you care about your community by voting. Thank you Kate Baggott for making it a race, and for your dedication and kind words. I am delighted to have been selected to represent the NDP in the next Federal Election for the fine folks of St. Catharines!!!!"

A federal election is expected soon after the Liberals name their new leader.

They are set to announce the results of their leadership battle on March 9th.

Meantime, provinical candidate, Jennie Stevens, was re-elected last week to return to Queen's Park to represent St. Catharines.