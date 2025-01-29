Niagara is getting $35.6 million in federal funding to invest in public transit.

Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities, Nate Erskine-Smith joining CKTB's Walter Sendzik on The Drive today to share the news.

He says the Liberals believe in the value of public transit and housing density near that transit.

He announced funding for 42 Ontario communities to improve existing transit networks with over $2 billion in predictable funding over the next decade.

As part of the deals, larger cities will drop parking minimums and enable high density near transit and post-secondary institutions.

He says the funding will free up dollars that the Niagara Region would have spent on transit, and gives it an opportunity to plan for a sustainable future.