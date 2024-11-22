The federal government is investing $3.5 million into a new program in Niagara for people getting out of jail, or those at risk of getting in trouble with the law.

The funding is from Health Canada’s Substance Use and Addictions Program, and will go to REACH Niagara.

The new program is called 'Transitions into Comprehensive Care' and is meant to be a fresh approach to transitional assistance for residents to ensure they receive proper healthcare, and mental health support.

“The demand for essential services within our community is growing at an overwhelming pace,” said Carolyn Dyer, Executive Director of REACH Niagara. “There is a profound divide between the general population and the equity-deserving community—a divide that spans social, economic, political, and service-related barriers. Access to foundational healthcare, a basic human right, is often denied or unavailable to this population. This is unacceptable. The federal support from Health Canada’s Substance Use and Addictions Program (SUAP) is not only vital to our organization’s ability to operate and expand but also serves as a powerful signal of the commitment required to combat this silent crisis."

Preparation for this new program is well underway with an expected start of next year.

“Here in St. Catharines, just like many other communities across Canada, we’re seeing substance use harms continue to take a tragic toll on our families and friends,” said Chris Bittle, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities, “We are committed to supporting organizations who are on the ground in communities, helping to keep people who use substances safe. There is no one size fits all solution to the toxic illegal drug and overdose crisis, but we will continue to work together to help save lives.”

REACH Niagara and Start Me Up Niagara celebrated the funding today, and also announced a new shared workspace located at 211 Church St., St. Catharines.

The newly renovated space houses The Work Action Centre, and will be home to Start Me Up Niagara’s executive and support staff as well as REACH Niagara’s first permanent “bricks and mortar” office.