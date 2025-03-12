The federal government is investing $4.3 million to get more homes built in Port Colborne.

The feds and the city have reached an agreement to fast-track the construction of 128 homes over the next three years.

'Port Colborne’s Action Plan' commits to seven local initiatives such as updates to the Official Plan and zoning bylaws to encourage the development of more medium-and high-density housing and allowing four units as-of-right city-wide.

The city has reduced required parking spaces for new residential and mixed-use developments to encourage higher-density development.

The city will be implementing an electronic planning application system to accelerate permit and other approvals.

Port Colborne will also explore affordable housing partnerships.

The agreement under the second round of The Housing Accelerator Fund (HAF), which aims to eliminate barriers and red tape to build more homes across the country.

“To solve the housing crisis, we need to build more homes that Canadians can afford — faster. Through the Housing Accelerator Fund, we’re working with the city to cut red tape, speeding up permits, and increasing density. Today’s $4.3 million agreement with the City of Port Colborne will help fast-track 128 homes in the next three years and lay the groundwork for 1,175 homes over the next decade. We’re working with all levels of government to make housing more affordable and accessible for everyone.” Vance Badawey, Member of Parliament for Niagara Centre

“This funding is integral in supporting the City of Port Colborne’s Strategic Plan to increase housing options. It will help to move forward much-needed housing projects and partnerships while also contributing to an increase in the overall housing supply by developing new policies to spur future development.” William Steele, Mayor of Port Colborne