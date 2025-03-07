The federal government is investing in a copper company based in Thorold.

The feds announced a $2.5 million repayable investment for Destiny Copper to scale production of their high-quality copper powder.

This powder is upcycled from mining and industrial waste, reducing greenhouse gas emissions and providing a sustainable solution to meet the growing demand for copper.

Copper is used by a number of industries including electronics and the electric vehicles sector.

“Situated at the heart of the Thorold Multimodal Hub along the Niagara Ports Trade Corridor, Destiny Copper stands as a leader in innovation. Today's announcement enables them to expand and unlock new opportunities for growth, strengthening the Niagara economy.” Vance Badawey, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Transport and Internal Trade and Member of Parliament for Niagara Centre

“When we support local businesses, we’re not just helping them grow — we’re strengthening our entire community. Here in Niagara and across Canada, this means more opportunities, a stronger local economy, and greater access to Canadian-made products that are essential to key industries in southern Ontario.” Chris Bittle, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities and to the Minister of Families, Children and Social Development and Member of Parliament for St. Catharines