The City of St. Catharines is looking for input on improvements to three parks.

A pair of information sessions will be held later this month to gather public feedback on plans for Lakeview Park, Torosian Park and Berkley Park.

Among the plans are renewed playgrounds, multi-use courts and more.

City staff have draft plans for Berkley Park that include a new multi-use court.

They also have plans for basketball and ball hockey courts at Lakeview Park and Torosian Park.

There will be two sessions taking place on November 26 and 28 from 1:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Kiwanis Aquatics Centre.