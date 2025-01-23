Niagara Transit is looking for feedback from the community.
They are running an online survey and series of in person engagement sessions to gathering thoughts on the future of transit in the region.
There are four proposed network options they are exploring which officials say look at hours of service, frequency, route coverage and affordability.
The online survey is available at NRTransit.ca
In-person sessions begin next week and wrap up February 7.
Here is the list of sessions.
Fort Erie
Fort Erie Town Hall
1 Municipal Dr.
Jan. 30, 2025, 1-3 p.m.
Grimsby
Grimsby Public Library
18 Carnegie Lane
Feb. 4, 2025, 3-5 p.m.
Lincoln
Fleming Centre
5020 Serena Dr.
Jan. 29, 2025, 1-3 p.m.
Niagara Falls
MacBain Centre
7150 Montrose Road
Feb. 3, 2025, 9:15 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
Niagara-on-the-Lake
Niagara-on-the-Lake Community Centre
14 Anderson Lane
Feb. 4, 2025, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
Pelham
Meridian Community Centre
100 Meridian Way
Feb. 5, 2025, 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
Port Colborne
Port Colborne Library
310 King St
Feb. 6, 2025, 9:30 a.m.-2 p.m.
St. Catharines
Kiwanis Aquatic Centre
425 Carlton St.
Jan. 28, 2025, 4-7 p.m.
Thorold
Thorold Senior Citizens Centre
8 Carleton Street S.
Feb. 7, 2025, 9:30-11:30 a.m.
Wainfleet
Wainfleet Firefighters’ Community Hall
Park Street
Feb. 6, 2025, 4:30-6:30 p.m.
Welland
Seaway Mall
800 Niagara Street
Feb. 3, 2025, 1:30-4:30 p.m.
West Lincoln
West Lincoln Community Centre
177 West Street
Feb. 5, 2025, 3- 6 p.m.