Niagara Transit is looking for feedback from the community.

They are running an online survey and series of in person engagement sessions to gathering thoughts on the future of transit in the region.

There are four proposed network options they are exploring which officials say look at hours of service, frequency, route coverage and affordability.

The online survey is available at NRTransit.ca

In-person sessions begin next week and wrap up February 7.

Here is the list of sessions.

Fort Erie

Fort Erie Town Hall

1 Municipal Dr.

Jan. 30, 2025, 1-3 p.m.

Grimsby

Grimsby Public Library

18 Carnegie Lane

Feb. 4, 2025, 3-5 p.m.

Lincoln

Fleming Centre

5020 Serena Dr.

Jan. 29, 2025, 1-3 p.m.

Niagara Falls

MacBain Centre

7150 Montrose Road

Feb. 3, 2025, 9:15 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Niagara-on-the-Lake

Niagara-on-the-Lake Community Centre

14 Anderson Lane

Feb. 4, 2025, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.

Pelham

Meridian Community Centre

100 Meridian Way

Feb. 5, 2025, 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Port Colborne

Port Colborne Library

310 King St

Feb. 6, 2025, 9:30 a.m.-2 p.m.

St. Catharines

Kiwanis Aquatic Centre

425 Carlton St.

Jan. 28, 2025, 4-7 p.m.

Thorold

Thorold Senior Citizens Centre

8 Carleton Street S.

Feb. 7, 2025, 9:30-11:30 a.m.

Wainfleet

Wainfleet Firefighters’ Community Hall

Park Street

Feb. 6, 2025, 4:30-6:30 p.m.

Welland

Seaway Mall

800 Niagara Street

Feb. 3, 2025, 1:30-4:30 p.m.

West Lincoln

West Lincoln Community Centre

177 West Street

Feb. 5, 2025, 3- 6 p.m.