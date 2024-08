The fences at the Canal Days concert were toppled by people wanting to enter.

It happened last night around 10 o’clock at H.H Knoll Park.

Niagara Regional Police were already on scene, and quickly helped event officials get the fencing back in place.

The event resumed as scheduled, however alcohol services were shut down for the night.

The Canal Days FaceBook page says information on how to redeem pre-purchased drink tickets should be posted later today.