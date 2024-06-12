Brock University continues graduation ceremonies this week, and today a baseball legend will be honoured.



The University's 115th Convocation continues today with an honorary doctorate being given to National Baseball Hall of Fame inductee and humanitarian Ferguson “Fergie” Jenkins.

The 81-year-old Jenkins played 19 seasons in the MLB from 1965 to 1983.

He’s most remembered for his time with the Chicago Cubs from 1966 to 1973, during which he was named a three-time all-star and won the Cy Young Award.

Jenkins was the first Canadian to be inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 1991.

From June 10 to 14, about 3,200 graduands from seven Faculties will receive their degrees from Brock University.

All ceremonies take place in the Ian D. Beddis Gymnasium of Brock’s Walker Sports Complex and will be livestreamed online at brocku.ca/livestream.