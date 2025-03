Seven candidates will vie for the open city council seat in Port Dalhousie.

Nominations were due last week as the Ward 6 byelection is set for April 14.

Jonathan Belgrave, Zach Dykstra, Patrick Harb, Nick Kurzawa, Jeff Mackie, Marty Mako and Norm St. George all filed their papers with the city.

There will be two advance voting days on April 3 and April 12.

The winner will be sworn in on April 28.