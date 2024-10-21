There is an effort to keep a season worker in the country so he can get a life saving surgery.

33-year-old Staphel Morris has been working in the region for the past seven years.



The Jamaican was recently told that he needs a liver transplant to deal with an auto-immune disease.



Jamaica however does not do liver transplant surgeries.



A GoFundMe has been created to help pay for his living expenses while the Niagara Community Legal Clinic works to extend his immigration status which is due to expire in December.



They are also trying to get him on the wait list for a liver, and they are working to see if they could get a suitable family member into the country to donate a part of their liver.



Click HERE to listen to Mandip Grewal who leads the Migrant Justice Project for the Niagara Community Legal Clinic discuss the situation.



The fundraising effort has collected just over two-thousand dollars to date.



https://www.gofundme.com/f/helpstaphelmorris

