The FireFit championships are returning to St. Catharines this weekend.

FireFit is a competition for firefighters to compete in tasks performed by first reponders.

Tasks include stair climbs, hoisting and spraying fire hoses, forcing entry through heavy doors, and a 140ft sprint in full gear.

This year will also feature family friendly fun including a spalsh pad and rides for kids.

It all kicks off this Saturday at 10 a.m. at the Seymour-Hannah Centre in St. Catharines.

For more information, and the rundown of this year's schedule, you can visit https://firefit.com/Events/