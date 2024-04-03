Not only are a million visitors expected to flock to Niagara to watch the solar eclipse, a famous Canadian Astronaut will be making a public appearance.



Niagara Parks will host Canadian Space Agency (CSA) astronaut Jeremy Hansen ahead of the upcoming total solar eclipse on Monday.



Hansen will become the first Canadian to travel around the Moon with a voyage planned next year.



While a number of events are planned, Hansen will take part in a question and answer session at Queen Victoria Park at 2 p.m., followed by a presentation at the Niagara Parks Power Station at 3 p.m. on Sunday.



CSA representatives will also be stationed at Table Rock Centre throughout the weekend to meet with guests and talk about what to expect during the eclipse.



Niagara Parks has partnered with NASA to host multiple Q&A sessions with subject matter experts from across the United States at the Niagara Parks Power Station and Old Fort Erie.



The free sessions will run from Friday, April 5 to Monday, April 8, 2024, including new time slots.



Registration is required for the free events. Click here to register.



“Niagara Parks is proud to host CSA astronaut Jeremy Hansen as part of our programming and activities for the upcoming total solar eclipse. For guests planning to visit Niagara Parks to view the eclipse, this will be an opportunity to engage with Jeremy to learn more about his fascinating career, the future of Canadian space exploration and the excitement surrounding the Artemis II mission,” said Niagara Parks Chair April Jeffs.



"Niagara will be one of the best places in the world to witness this monumental eclipse. Bring your friends and family for a unique opportunity to learn from esteemed Canadian astronaut Jeremy Hansen and enjoy four days of educational fun. With loads of free experiences to choose from, there is something for everyone at Niagara Parks,” said Neil Lumsden, Minister of Tourism, Culture and Sport.

