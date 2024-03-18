A first for Niagara Parks, as they unveil a brand new Orchid Show.

The show features a special curated collection of orchids, inspired by the upcoming total solar eclipse happening in Niagara Falls on April 8th.

Since the Floral Showhouse opened in 1946, it has never solely featured the delicate orchid.

After years of planning, Niagara Parks’ expert horticulturalists have grown over 1,500 orchids.



Admission to the Orchid Show is $8 per adult and $5 per child, children two and under are free.



The show is on now.

