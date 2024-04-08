We are getting our first official crowd estimate in Niagara Falls during the eclipse.

Niagara Parks, along with Niagara Parks Police, believe 200,000 visitors took in the eclipse in the Niagara River corridor.

Officials believe about 100,000 people enjoyed the once-in-a-lifetime event in Queen Victoria Park.

Earlier estimates had a crowd count of 30,000 to 50,000.

At one point, one million visitors were expected, sparking fears that cell service would be impacted and roads and highways would become overwhelmed with traffic.

While the QEW is slow heading out of Niagara Falls, it is still moving, and as of 6 p.m. no accidents or other incidents have tied up the drive out.

Meantime, Niagara Region has dropped a state of emergency.

With the eclipse event concluding without incident, effective 5:45 p.m. today, Regional Chair Jim Bradley officially rescinded the emergency declaration for the Niagara Region.

Niagara Region wishes to thank the hundreds of volunteers and numerous staff who worked diligently throughout the day to ensure the health and safety of all remained a top priority.

This proactive declaration facilitated the coordination of dozens of organizations, a number of provincial ministries and agencies, and thousands of volunteers. Given the high levels of collaboration on all fronts, and heightened awareness among the public, the declaration has served its purpose and is no longer required to be in place.

Under the Emergency Management and Civil Protections Act, the head of a municipal council may declare an emergency in order to protect the health and wellbeing of individuals as well as public infrastructure. Once the need for the declaration has ended the head of council will notify the province that the declaration can be terminated.