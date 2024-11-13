Niagara Falls is the place to be this weekend if you love the holiday season.

The city will host a Santa Claus Parade on Saturday afternoon at 4 o'clock.

Project Share will be collecting food and donations along the route.

The parade will start on Victoria Avenue at Armoury Street, heading northbound on Victoria to Valley Way.

The route will then veer from Valley Way onto Queen Street, ending at Centennial Square in front of City Hall.

Following the parade, the Niagara Health Foundation will host its Tree Lighting at 5:15 p.m., and a Santa Claus Meet and Greet at 5:30 p.m.

The 42nd Winter Festival of Lights kicks off on Saturday as well with a celebration at 6:30 p.m. at Queen Victoria Park with Circus Orange.

The festival continues until January 5.

Meantime, a Deck the Halls Holiday Market will be held this Sunday, November 17, 11-5 at The Niagara Falls Exchange at 5943 Sylvia Place.