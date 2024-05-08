OPP say 64 suspects, including 5 in Niagara, are facing a combined 350 charges in a series of 'child sexual exploitation' investigations called Project Aquatic.

Police say the operation involved 129 separate investigations from across the province involving online sexual abuse material.

34 child victims were identified as part of the investigation, and another 30 children were “safeguarded" by removing them from danger.

Police allege that in one case, an individual set up a meeting with undercover investigators with the intention to meet with a child for a sexual purpose. Another suspect, police said, was in possession of approximately 21 terabytes of data containing child sexual abuse material.

Niagara Regional Police say five men were arrested in the operation.