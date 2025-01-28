Five puppies have been found dead at a St. Catharines park.

The Humane Society of Greater Niagara says the discovery today at a park on York Street is heartbreaking.

They says the tragic and distressing incident highlights the urgent need for compassion and responsible actions within the community.

They are asking anyone with information about the puppies to contact them immediately at 905-682-0767 or via email at hello@hsgn.ca.

"Your assistance is critical in helping us understand what occurred and preventing similar incidents in the future."

They are reminding residents that the HSGN is there to help residents, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

"There is always a better option than abandoning animals. If you or someone you know is struggling to care for their pets, please reach out to us. Our team is ready to provide support and solutions to keep animals safe and cared for."