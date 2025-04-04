A flood warning has been issued by the Niagara Peninsula Conservation Authority for the Region.

We are expected to get 25 to 35 mm. of rain over the weekend, ontop of this week's rainfall, that flooded several parts of Niagara.

Residents in West Lincoln and Wainfleet are advised to remain vigilant over the next 36 hours, check sump pumps and take measures to floodproof low openings in their homes.

People living near the Welland River in Welland and Pelham are also being asked to take precautions.

All residents are urged to stay away from creeks and rivers due to slippery slopes and elevated water levels.

You are being encouraged to ensure drainage on your property is not blocked.

Municipal and Regional staff are also advised to check local storm infrastructure to ensure that they are not blocked.

The flood warning is in effect until Monday and also applies to some areas in Hamilton and Haldimand.