A Special Weather Statement continues for Niagara with more rain and some wet snow in the forecast.

Heavy rain will continue this afternoon with 25 to 40 millimetres possible.

Rain is expected to transition to snow late today or tonight as temperatures cool, although significant amounts are not expected.



The Niagara Peninsula Conservation Authority says water levels are average for this time of year, but remain well below critical flood levels.



They say this rain will increase levels in local creeks and rivers and will likely result in flooding typically experienced in low-lying, flood prone areas, but major flooding of watercourses is not anticipated.



Residents are urged to stay away from creeks and rivers at this time due to slippery slopes, elevated water levels and high flows as they can be hazardous.



Municipalities are advised to check for debris blocking storm infrastructure.

